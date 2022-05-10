UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

