Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Stake Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,892 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $125,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

