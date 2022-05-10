Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.44 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Service Co. International worth $125,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

