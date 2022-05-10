Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $125.97 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $125,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

