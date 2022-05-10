Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $126.01 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 56,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of NetApp worth $126,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.