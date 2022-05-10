Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,462 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Church & Dwight worth $126,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 93,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

