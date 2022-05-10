Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $126,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,763,000 after purchasing an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 769,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,162,000 after purchasing an additional 224,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $141.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

