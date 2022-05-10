Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Genuine Parts worth $127,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

