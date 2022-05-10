Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $128.45 Million Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.25% of Weis Markets worth $128,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Weis Markets by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 48.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMK opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

