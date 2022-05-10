Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Conagra Brands worth $129,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

