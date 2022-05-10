Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.60% of Atkore worth $129,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atkore by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,970 shares of company stock worth $4,570,408. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $107.87 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

