Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $130,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $157.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,484 shares of company stock worth $11,265,747 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

