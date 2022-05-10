Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,291 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.48% of Cirrus Logic worth $130,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,436 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

CRUS opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

