Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $131.37 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 822,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $131,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.64 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Citigroup decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

