Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.98% of Ryder System worth $131,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ryder System by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 969,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,927,000 after purchasing an additional 671,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 197,389 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

R opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

