Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of Ciena worth $131,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $286,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,317,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,796. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.