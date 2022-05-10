The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Southern worth $131,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,528 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Southern by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,301,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,233,000 after buying an additional 164,429 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $506,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

