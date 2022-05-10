Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $131,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 2,510,044 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,929 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $83.75 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.