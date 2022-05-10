Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 44,458 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Cardinal Health worth $132,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after buying an additional 166,728 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after buying an additional 590,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

