Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,386 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Generac worth $133,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Generac by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 120,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,465,000 after acquiring an additional 84,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $227.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.