Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,783,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $132,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 20,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Hilltop stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $316.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

