Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.01% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $133,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.13. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

