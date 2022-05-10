Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,397 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $62,479,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 67,650 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,349 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at $385,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of OGN stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.