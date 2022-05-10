Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,047 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 235,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 180,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.