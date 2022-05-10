Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

