Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,100 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of RLI worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

