Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $125.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindsay (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

