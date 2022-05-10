Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of Gentherm worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 707,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after purchasing an additional 493,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 448,851 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Gentherm by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 464,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,339,000 after purchasing an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentherm by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM stock opened at $64.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About Gentherm (Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.