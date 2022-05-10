Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,037 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 608,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 142,573 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 874.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

Shares of FMX opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

