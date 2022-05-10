MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after buying an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 304,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.61.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.