Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Federal Signal worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Federal Signal by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,061,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,010,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

