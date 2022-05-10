Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMI. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

