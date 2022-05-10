State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 689 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $42.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

