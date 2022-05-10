State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,874 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RCUS opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.