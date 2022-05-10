State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Albany International Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.