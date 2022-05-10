Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,884 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1,364.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,132,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 867,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

NYSE:WIT opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

