Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NX opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

