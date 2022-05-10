First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,218,000 after purchasing an additional 130,361 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,479,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,523,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,141,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,299,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,153,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,078,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BEP. UBS Group began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.