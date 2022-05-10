Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 956 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Brinker International worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Brinker International by 47.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Brinker International by 27.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $500,534.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,315,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $1,257,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

