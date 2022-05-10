Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,644,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after buying an additional 321,113 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.90%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

