Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Hologic by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Hologic by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $73.40. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

