First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

