Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 101.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 928,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 681.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 656,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 572,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $10,331,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 689,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 263,126 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

