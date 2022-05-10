Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,683 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $199,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

