Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $264.58 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

