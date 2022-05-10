Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $374,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.53. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

