NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 28,671 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 749.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $6.57. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

