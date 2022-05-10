BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of BigCommerce worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.