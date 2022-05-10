Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $465,000 in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

