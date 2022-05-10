First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 11.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

